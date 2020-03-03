Hubbell Inc Investor Conference Transcript

Mar 03, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Daniel Joseph Innamorato - Hubbell Incorporated - Director of IR



Hi, everyone. We're going to get started in a couple of minutes. So if you could start filtering to your seats.



All right. Everyone, it's about 08:30. So we're going to go ahead and get started in a minute. Welcome to Hubbell's 2020 Investor Day. Really appreciate you guys taking the time to come out, both in person and on the webcast. We're excited to share with you an update on the company and where we're headed into the future.



So we've got some Hubbell people up on stage with us today from senior management. You're going to hear from several people. We've also got Hubbell people out in the audience, both corporate and from a business perspective. If you haven't had a chance to interact with them already, they'll be in back during the breaks and lunch. So I encourage you to go ahead and do that.



So without further ado, I'll turn it over to our Chairman and CEO, Dave Nord.



David G. Nord - Hubbell Incorporated - Chairman & CEO



Thanks, Dan. Okay. Good morning, everyb