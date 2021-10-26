Q3 2021 Hubbell Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hubbell Incorporated Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dan Innamorato, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Daniel Joseph Innamorato - Hubbell Incorporated - Director of IR
Thanks, Paul. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our results for the third quarter 2021. The press release and slides are posted to the Investors section of our website at hubbell.com. I'm joined today by our Chairman, President and CEO, Gerben Bakker; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Bill Sperry.
Please note that our comments this morning may include statements related to the expected future results of our company and are forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Therefore, please note the discussion of forward-looking statements in our press release and considere
