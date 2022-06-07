Jun 07, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Daniel Joseph Innamorato - Hubbell Incorporated - Director of IR



So Page 3 forward-looking statements. Today's presentation is going to include forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Appendix for those and read these forward-looking statements here on Page 3.



This morning's agenda. So we've got a full morning here of presentations. We're going to kick it off with both Gerben and Bill walking you through our overall long-term strategy, how we generate cash for shareholders and deploy it on your behalf. Then we're going to do a deeper dive on 3 strategic topics within that strategy. Some folks you may not have met before. Terry Watson is going to talk to you about how we differentiate to our customer and within our channel.



Alexis Bernard, our Chief Technology Officer, is going to talk to you about our innovation efforts, how we're accelerating organic growth and really looking to capitalize on some attractive megatrends that are within our industry.



Katie Lane, our General Counsel, is going to talk to you about our ESG initiatives