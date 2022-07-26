Jul 26, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the second quarter 2022 earnings conference call for Hubbell Corporation. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program may be recorded.
And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Dan Innamorato, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Daniel Joseph Innamorato - Hubbell Incorporated - Director of IR
Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release announcing our second quarter 2022 results. The press release and slides are posted to the Investors section of our website at hubbell.com. I'm joined today by our Chairman, President and CEO, Gerben Bakker; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Bill Sperry.
Please note our comments this morning may include statements related to the expected future results of our company and are forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Therefore, please note the discussion of forward-looking statements in
Q2 2022 Hubbell Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
