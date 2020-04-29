Q1 2020 Humana Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Amy K. Smith - Humana Inc. - VP of IR



In a moment, Bruce Broussard, Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Kane, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our first quarter 2020 results and our updated financial outlook for 2020 as well as our pandemic relief efforts. Following these prepared remarks, we will open up the lines for a question-and-answer session with industry analysts. Our Chief Legal Officer, Joe Ventura, will also be joining Bruce and Brian for the Q&A session.