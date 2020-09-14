Sep 14, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Rivka Regina Goldwasser - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us today at day 1 of Morgan Stanley's Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Rivka Goldwasser, Morgan Stanley's healthcare services analyst.



And before we get started, please note that this webcast is for Morgan Stanley's clients and appropriate Morgan Stanley employees only. The webcast is not for members of the press. And if you are a member of the press, please disconnect and reach out separately. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley's sales representative.



And with that out of the way, I'm very pleased to have our first speaker of the day, Bruce Broussard, CEO, of Humana who's here with me.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDBruce, H