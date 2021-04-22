Humana Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Humana stockholders. I would like to introduce the first presenter, Kurt Hilzinger, Chairperson of the Board for Humana, Inc.



Kurt J. Hilzinger - Court Square Capital Management, L.P. - Partner



Thank you. Good morning. The meeting will please come to order. I'm Kurt Hilzinger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Humana Inc., and I will act as Chairman of this meeting. Joe Ruschell, Associate Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the company, will act as secretary of the meeting.



I'd like to begin by welcoming all stockholders and guests. Thank you for attending and for being understanding of our decision to meet virtually again this year, as we continue to prioritize the safety of our associates, stockholders and stakeholders during the ongoing pandemic. I'd also like to reiterate that our strong preference is to hold an in-person annual meeting, and we hope to return to that format in 2022.



Please be advised that all materials that would have been made available to you in p