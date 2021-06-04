Jun 04, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Lance Arthur Wilkes - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst
Good morning, everyone. This is Lance Wilkes. I'm the health care services analyst for Bernstein. Appreciate everybody coming here this morning for our Strategic Decision Conference. This is going to be the Humana session. And in a moment, I'm going to turn it over to Bruce Broussard, the CEO of Humana.
Before that, let me just do a little housekeeping. (Operator Instructions)
And with that, what I'd like to do is, Bruce, obviously, one of the things that's great about this event is we have a large audience of specialists and generalists who are portfolio managers and the like. And so maybe if you could just give a quick introduction of yourself and of the company, and then we'll move towards the fireside chat.
Bruce Dale Broussard - Humana Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Sure. Well, I'll spend less on me and more on the company here. So I'm Bruce Broussard, the CEO of the company, have been CEO for -- since really 2012, '13 here.
And j
Humana Inc at Sanford C Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 04, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...