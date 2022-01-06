Jan 06, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Nathan Allen Rich - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Nathan Rich, and I cover the managed care space here at Goldman Sachs. For our next session, we're pleased to welcome Humana to our CEOs Unscripted Conference. Humana is one of the largest health care benefit companies, and we're joined today by the company's President and CEO, Bruce Broussard and Lisa Stoner from Investor Relations. Bruce and Lisa, thank you so much for joining us this afternoon. Before we kick things off, I'd just like to remind the audience that if you would like to submit a question, you can do so through either the webcast or by e-mailing me at [email protected].



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystBruce, I wanted to start with the 8-K that you released this morning with your updated enrollment assumptions for 2022 and specifically, the lowered individual MA enrollment relative to what your previous expectations were. The revised guidance, I thin