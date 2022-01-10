Humana Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 10, 2022 / 08:45PM GMT

Lisa Christine Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Healthcare Technology & Distribution Equity Research and Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon. My name is Lisa Gill, and I'm the health care services analyst here with JPMorgan. It is with great pleasure that we have Humana with us this afternoon.



With us, we have Bruce Broussard, CEO; as well as Susan Diamond, CFO, who will join us for the breakout session after Bruce makes a couple of opening comments. Bruce, welcome, and I'll hand it off to you.



Bruce Dale Broussard - Humana Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Lisa, and it's great being here, and thanks for including us in your conference. I would like to begin with the discussion of our 8-K and then -- that we filed last week and some clarifying comments, especially as we consider the webcast last week. A lot of the comments we made, I didn't fully -- the intentions of those comments didn't fully come alive in the -- from our investor point of view. So I want to spend a few minutes there.



And