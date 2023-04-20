Humana Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 20, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Humana Inc. Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Please note that all participants are in listen only mode and that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Kurt Hilzinger. The floor is yours.



Kurt J. Hilzinger - Humana Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. The meeting will please come to order. I'm Kurt Hilzinger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Humana Inc., and I will act as Chairman of this meeting. Joe Ruschell, Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the company, will act as Secretary of the meeting. Joining us on stage is Bruce Broussard, Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer. I'd like to welcome all stockholders and guests to this meeting, including those stockholders participating through our webcast.



We have made available the rules of conduct for this meeting, which we ask participants to follow so that we may conduct the meeting in an orderly fashion. As outlined in the rules of conduct, I wish to remind you that only