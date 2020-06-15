Howmet Aerospace Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 15, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Katherine Hargrove Ramundo - Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Executive VP, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Kate Ramundo, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Howmet Aerospace. I would like to welcome you to the Howmet Aerospace 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



In light of the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and in order to protect our shareholders, directors and employees, we're holding this annual meeting by virtual webcast.



The agenda for today's meeting and the proposals to be considered are presented on this slide. John Plant, our Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, who will b