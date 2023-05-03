Q1 2023 Progressive Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Douglas S. Constantine - The Progressive Corporation - Director of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Progressive's First Quarter Investor Event. I'm Doug Constantine, Director of Investor Relations, and I will be a moderator for today's event.



The company will not make detailed comments related to its results in addition to those provided in its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and a letter to shareholders, which have been posted to the company website. Although our quarterly Investor Relations events often include a presentation on a specific portion of our business, we will instead use the 60-minute schedule for today's event for introductory comments by our CEO and a question-and-answer session with members of our leadership team.



The introductory comments by our CEO were previously recorded. Upon completion of the previously recorded remarks, we will use the balance of the 60-minute schedule for this event for live questions and answers with members of our leadership team.



As always, discussions in this event may include forwar