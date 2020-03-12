Parker-Hannifin Corp Investor Meeting 2020 Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Thank you, Andrew. And good afternoon, everyone. It is my pleasure to welcome you to Parker's 2020 Investor Meeting. As you're aware by now, the meeting format has taken a bit of a different shape than we had originally planned. Due to the unprecedented situation and concerns regarding the coronavirus and related travel restrictions, we've taken the decision to shift this to a virtual meeting. And as such, we appreciate all of the accommodations that are being made with regard to travel. It's, first and foremost, important for us to keep safety and everyone's best interest in mind. So to that end, we have revised the program format to truncate it somewhat to make that still fit within a reasonable time frame. But at the same time, provide with a full level of content that we've been excited to share with yo