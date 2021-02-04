Q2 2021 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Parker Hannifin Corporation's Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Todd Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Gigi, and welcome, everyone, to our earnings release webcast. This is Todd Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer. And joining me today are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams; and President and Chief Operating Officer, Lee Banks.



Today's commentary and the slide presentation will be accessible as an on-demand webcast on our investor information website located at phstock.com, and will remain available for 1 year.



If you move to Slide 2, you'll see the company's safe harbor disclosure statement addressing forward-looking statements as