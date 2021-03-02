Mar 02, 2021 / 01:35PM GMT

David Michael Raso - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Head of Industrial Research Team



Welcome, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us, Evercore ISI's Industrial Conference, our 13th annual. I'm David Raso, Head of Industrial Research at the firm. And really excited to have Parker-Hannifin as our next presenter. (Operator Instructions)



As I mentioned, Parker-Hannifin, obviously, Tom Williams, the CEO, has done a great job in the transformation of the company over the recent years, in particular. So excited to hear about that story, Tom, and we can dive into the details. But I know you had a few slides you wanted to go through to start. So I'll turn it over to you. And again, thank you very much for participating, and then we'll pick it up after the slides.



Thomas L. Williams - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Sounds good. And thank you, David, and welcome, everybody, good morning. So I have a few slides. Like David mentioned, we'll turn it back to him for Q&A. So the next slide is the forwa