Mar 07, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
David Michael Raso - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Head of Industrial Research Team
Thank you for the mic. So really excited to have the CFO of Parker Hannifin, Todd Leombruno. And also Jeff Miller, we all know from Investor Relations. Thank you, Jeff, for helping arrange Parker coming. And a special guests who I'm meeting for the first time today.
Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO
Yes.
David Michael Raso - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Head of Industrial Research Team
Yan. But I'll let Todd do the introduction, give a little background on Yan.
Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO
Well, David, thank you. It's a pleasure to be here. It's a beautiful day in New York. It feels like things are kind of back to normal, so we couldn't be happier to be here today. I did a good job. Next to me as Yan Huo. Yan is our newly mint
Parker-Hannifin Corp at Evercore Industrials Conference Transcript
Mar 07, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...