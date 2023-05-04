Q3 2023 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Parker's fiscal year 2023 Q3 Earnings Release Webcast. As Chris said, this is Todd Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer, speaking. And joining me today is Jenny Parmentier, our Chief Executive Officer; and Lee Banks, our Vice Chairman and President.
Our third quarter results were released this morning. And just a reminder, today, we will be addressing forward projections and non-GAAP financial measures. On Slide 2 of this presentation, you'll find further details to our disclosures in these areas. Actual results may vary from our projections based on some of the details that are listed
