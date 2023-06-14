Jun 14, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Joseph John O'Dea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. We're very excited to continue with Parker Hannifin and CFO, Todd Leombruno. Thank you so much for joining us today. We're going to walk through sort of Q&A. But before we do that, we're going to go through a few prepared remarks and then we'll go onto the discussion. So I'll turn it over to you, Todd.



Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Excellent Joe, thank you so much for having us. It's been a great conference so far. We're happy to be here in person. It feels really like we're kind of back to normal. So I appreciate all your time and attention. So as Joe said, I'm Todd Leombruno, I'm the CFO of Parker-Hannifin. I just have a few slides here. I know most of you are familiar with the company.



But if you look at where we're at today as a company, we're going to be over $19 billion in sales this fiscal year. Our fiscal year ends just in a few days, June 30 is the end of our