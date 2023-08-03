Q4 2023 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Todd M. Leombruno - Parker-Hannifin Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you so much, Donna. And good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Parker Hannifin's Fiscal Year '23 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release Webcast. As Donna said, this is Todd Leombruno, Chief Financial Officer, speaking. And with me today for the webcast is Jenny Parmentier, our Chief Executive Officer; and Lee Banks, our Vice Chairman and President.



I think everyone knows we've released our results and all of these slide materials this morning. Our comments today will address forward projections and non-GAAP financial measures. On Slide 2 of this presentation, you will find specific details to the disclosures that we are making in r