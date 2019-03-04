Mar 04, 2019 / 06:05PM GMT

Buck Horne - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - SVP of Equity Research



All right, to keep things moving on time. Thank you for joining us in the after-lunch presentation slot for PulteGroup. Really thrilled to be able to introduce to you Ryan Marshall, CEO of Pulte. And my name is Buck Horne. I'm the housing analyst at Raymond James. So this a really timely presentation for us because, obviously, spring selling season has started to kick off.



Housing, of course, I believe, from the single-family side, had a bit of a rough spell through the holiday season. We had a big slowdown in industry-wide sales and in absorption rates due to mortgage rates and, to some degree, maybe just loss of consumer confidence to a variety of other issues. But things are starting to perk back up, it seems like. So heard some interesting and encouraging anecdotal things, and certainly, the economy seems to be in good shape. And we were just talking about the supply-demand situation, how undersupplied single-family housing is, particularly at some of the more affordable price points. And that we still