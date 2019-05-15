May 15, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Michael Jason Rehaut - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Hey. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Day 2 of the 12th Annual JPMorgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference. Welcome to those in the room and those on the web that are dialing in. My name is Mike Rehaut, I'm the senior analyst covering the homebuilding & building products sectors for JPMorgan. I've been doing this for over 15 years and had the pleasure of working with PulteGroup that entire time. We're thrilled to have PulteGroup lead off the second day of our conference with -- I have with me Bob O'Shaughnessy, CFO; as well as Jim Zeumer, IR, in the audience. Pulte, one of the leaders in this space, obviously, with a differentiated approach from a buyer segmentation standpoint with their Del Webb active adult as a differentiating and diversifying factor. Also one of the top gross margin generators in the industry along with a strong ROE.



As with the prior presentations from yesterday, we will have some prepared remarks but also plenty of time for Q&A. So with that, I'll turn it over to Bob.

