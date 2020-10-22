Oct 22, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q3 2020 PulteGroup, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note today's event is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Jim Zeumer. Sir, please go ahead.
James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Great. Thank you, Jamie, and good morning. Pleased to welcome you to PulteGroup's third quarter earnings call. We appreciate your time and hope that you are doing well.
I'm joined on today's call by Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jim Ossowski, Senior VP of Finance. A copy of this morning's earnings release and the presentation slide that accompanies today's -- that accompany today's call have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We'll also post an audio replay of this call later today.
I want to highlight that we will be discussing our reported results as well as our results adjusted to exclude the impact of certain tax credits re
Q3 2020 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 22, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...