Q1 2021 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Q1 2021 PulteGroup, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.



James P. Zeumer - PulteGroup, Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Great. Thank you, Sarah, and good morning. I want to thank everyone for joining today's call to review PulteGroup's operating and financial results for our first quarter ended March 31, 2021. While it has only been a year, our Q1 2021 earnings call will obviously be very different discussion than we had this time last year.



I'm joined on today's call by Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jim Ossowski, Senior Vice President, Finance.



A copy of this morning's earnings release and the presentation slide that accompany today's call have been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com.



Before we get sta