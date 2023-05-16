May 16, 2023 / 12:15PM GMT

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good morning. Welcome to the Day 1 of the 16th Annual JPMorgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference. My name is Mike Rehaut. I'm excited to start off the day. We have a great 2-day agenda, 18 companies across our universe, 8 homebuilders, 1 land developer and 9 building products companies. We're thrilled to start off the day with Pulte Group, CEO, Ryan Marshall's with us, along with VP of Investor Relations, Jim Zeumer.



The format of the conference will be predominantly fireside chat. I'll start off with a series of questions. This is about a 35-minute session. And if you would like to ask a question, there is an ability to do that through the conference portal. You can click on the Ask a Question icon and those questions we fed to me. And we'll go from there. Hopefully, there will be enough time for everyone to ask and get answered. So I'm going to kick it off again with Ryan and Jim. And I think the first question that most people are interested in is just to the extent possible, any update on demand trend