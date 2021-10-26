Q3 2021 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corporation of America - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thank you, Josh. Good morning, everyone, and again, thank you for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call. I am Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA. And with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President who runs the Packaging business; and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll begin the call with an overview of the third quarter results, and then I will be turning the call over to Tom and Bob, who'll provide more details. After that, I'll wrap things up, and we'd be glad to take any questions.



Yesterday, we reported third quarter net income of $251 million or $2.63 per sha