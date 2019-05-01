Prologis Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Hamid R. Moghadam - Prologis, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & CEO



Good afternoon, and welcome to Prologis' 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am Hamid Moghadam, Chairman and CEO. I'm here with Ed Nekritz, our Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary.



A quorum is present. So at this time, I'd like to call this meeting to order. Are there any stockholders present who want to vote in person? If so -- if you desire a ballot, please raise your hand and one will be brought to you.



All ballots having been collected, I declare the polls closed. We have 3 orders of business today: first, the election of the following director nominees, myself, Cristina Bita, George Fotiades, Phil Hawkins, Lydia Kennard, Mike Losh, Bud Lyons, Dave O'Connor, Olivier Piani, Jeff Skelton, Carl Webb and Bill Zollars; second, the approvals of our executive compensation for 2018; three, the ratification of our appointment of KPMG, our independent registered public accounting firm for 2019. Representatives from KPMG are here today to answer any questions you might have.



Ed, please announce the v