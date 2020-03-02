Mar 02, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT
Michael Jason Bilerman - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD, Head of the US Real Estate & Lodging Research and Senior Real Estate Analyst
Session at Citi's Global Property CEO conference. I'm Michael Bilerman. I'm here with Manny Korchman. This session is for investing clients only. If media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now. Disclosures are up here and available on the web.
For those in the room or on the webcast, you can sign into liveqa.com and then use code citi2020 to submit any questions.
I'm very pleased to have with us Prologis. Hamid Moghadam had a personal commitment. And after being at the conference for 24 out of 25 years, I felt that was a 1-year pass. So we're extraordinarily pleased to have with us Tom Olinger. Tracy Ward is here as well. Tom, a long-term CFO of the company. So Tom, why don't I turn it over to you to make some introductory comments? And within those, provide the audience 3 reasons why investors should buy Prologis stock today, and then we'll begin some Q&A.
Thomas S. Olinger - Prologis, Inc.
Prologis Inc at Citi Global Property Conference Transcript
Mar 02, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...