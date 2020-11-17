Prologis Inc at REITWORLD: Nareit Virtual Conference Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 08:45PM GMT

Vikram Malhotra - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Well, thanks so much for joining us at our -- the next NAREIT presentation. My name is Vikram Malhotra. I'm one of the REIT analysts at Morgan Stanley. And I'm joined by Prologis, specifically Tom Olinger, the CFO of the company. Thanks so much for joining us.



Before we get into Q&A, maybe I'll just turn it over to Tom and give a quick, brief update on the company.



Thomas S. Olinger - Prologis, Inc. - CFO



Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining and giving us time. Vikram, thanks for hosting this for us. I thought I'd just give a couple of updates on our proprietary leasing activities post Q3. And this is data that I'll share with you. It's in our presentation deck. If you look at, it's Page 10.



But just a couple of highlights. Leasing activity between October 1 of this year and last Friday, November 13. Leasing activity is up 18% year-over-year comparative period. And it is adjusted for our larger size, so it does take into account the Liberty and IPT transaction. So leasing act