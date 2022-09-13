Sep 13, 2022 / 05:25PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
The Prologis roundtable. Very happy to have Tim with us, CFO. I think everyone knows him, so I won't go through the bio. So maybe do you want to just give us sort of 5, 10 minutes update, and then we'll move into Q&A?
Timothy D. Arndt - Prologis, Inc. - CFO, MD of Treasury & Financial Planning and Treasurer
Sure. And I'll be really brief in talking through the company, as I'm sure most of you know us pretty well, but just the 1 minute is we're the world's largest public logistics REIT. We have about $200 billion of AUM that we own or manage. A little over 50% of that, we run through strategic capital vehicles. The rest of it is wholly owned on our own balance sheet. We are principally in the U.S., about 60% of our holdings would be in the U.S. by right of our ownership through all those vehicles. It's more on the order of 81% today, and that all precedes the Duke acquisition, which many of you will know about, and we expect to close early in the fourth quarter.
I think I'll just maybe start by stepp
