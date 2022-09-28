Prologis Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 28, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Hamid Moghadam - Prologis, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Hamid Moghadam, and I'm the Chairman and CEO of Prologis. Welcome to our Special Meeting of Stockholders in connection with our pending acquisition of Duke Realty Corporation. I'm here with Ed Nekritz, our Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, and Secretary; and Jill Sawyer, our Vice President of Investor Relations.



This meeting is being held as scheduled in accordance with the definitive joint proxy statement prospectus containing a notice of this meeting that was mailed to our stockholders on or around August 5, 2022. Preliminary results are coming in at approximately 99.94% in favor of this transaction with over 87% of the votes cast.



Now at this time, I'd like to c