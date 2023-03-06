Mar 06, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Nicholas Gregory Joseph - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst



The 3 p.m. session at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Nick Joseph here with Craig Mailman with Citi Research. We're pleased to have with us Prologis' CEO, Hamid Moghadam.

Hamid, I'll turn it over to you to introduce your company and any members of management that are with you today provide any opening remarks, and then we'll get into Q&A.



Hamid, I'll turn it over to you to introduce your company and any members of management that are with you today provide any opening remarks, and then we'll get into Q&A.



Hamid R. Moghadam - Prologis, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO



Great. Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. To my left is Tom Olinger. No, he's not to Tom Olinger, it's Tim Arndt, our newly minted CFO, who's been with the company for about 20 years. And to my right is Dan Letter, who's our newly appointed Pre