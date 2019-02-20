Feb 20, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Janet Chi-Ying King-Sekino - Consumer Analyst Group of New York - Director



Hi. Please join me in welcoming Philip Morris International back to CAGNY, and thanking them for sponsoring the break immediately following this presentation. It is a dynamic period for the tobacco industry as companies balance the core cigarette business and the transition to reduced-risk products. PMI has been ahead of the curve towards creating a smoke-free future with its heat-not-burn iQOS product, which today has over 9.5 million users and $4 billion in revenues. PMI is successfully managing the transition from cigarettes to reduced-risk products with its market share increasing to its highest level since 2008 at over 28%. Here today to walk us through its strategy and vision, please welcome Chief Executive Officer, AndrÃ© Calantzopoulos.



AndrÃ©Calantzopoulos - Philip Morris International Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Janet. And it's my great pleasure to be back at CAGNY. Let me extend a warm welcome to those joining us on the