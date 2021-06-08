Jun 08, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Gerry Gallagher - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - European Tobacco, Spirits and Food(Co-Coverage)Analyst
Good afternoon or good morning, good evening, depending on where you happen to be around the globe. My name is Gerry Gallagher, I'm part of Deutsche Bank's Consumer Staples team operating out of London. It's very -- my very great pleasure today to introduce to you, Emmanuel Babeau, the Chief Financial Officer of Philip Morris International.
Emmanuel, welcome to Deutsche Bank's 18th Annual Global Consumer Conference.
Emmanuel Babeau - Philip Morris International Inc. - CFO
Thank you, Gerry. Thank you for hosting us. Very pleased to be with you all to exchange about PMI today.
I would like to start with a few opening comments, if you allow me, Gerry. Before that, certainly, I want to draw everybody's attention on our forward-looking and cautionary statement, which is on the slide that we've been providing. I'm sure you will all read them very carefully.
So a few thoughts I want
Philip Morris International Inc at Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jun 08, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...