Apr 23, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



I am Bill Demchak. The Chairman, Chief Executive Officer. I am President of PNC Financial Services Group. I will be presiding as the Chairman of the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and I now call the meeting to order.



On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, I welcome all of you in the room and also all of those listening via the webcast or teleconference.



This meeting will be conducted in accordance with the regulations for conduct, which were included in as Annex B to our proxy statement. As indicated in our proxy statement, by attending this meeting, you agree to abide by the regulations for conduct.



As a reminder, no cameras, mobile phones, laptops, tablets or recording equipment are permitted in the meeting room. To ask a question or make a comment, please raise your hand and wait to be recognized by me, a microphone will be brought to you. I ask that you respect others who are speaking. Please don't speak out of turn or interfere when another speaker has the flo