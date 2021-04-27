Apr 27, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning, everybody. On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, we're pleased that you've joined us for this morning in our 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. As Chairman of The PNC Financial Services Group, I will preside as the Chair of this meeting. Obviously, in light of the continuing public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we are conducting our meeting solely by remote communication.



To begin, let me just provide a quick overview of how the meeting is going to proceed. First, I'll call the meeting to order. Then I'll introduce our directors, the Executive Committee and representatives of our independent public accounting firm, who will be available to address questions d