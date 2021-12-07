Dec 07, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Richard Nigel Ramsden - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



We're going to get started. So I'm delighted to welcome our next presenter, who is CEO and Chairman of PNC, Bill Demchak, who I think is well known to everyone. This is Bill's seventh time since becoming CEO that he has presented at this conference, and we're delighted to have him back again in person. So Bill, thank you very much for making the trip and thank you for joining us.



William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



It's good to be here in person. It's great to see everybody.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MDSo I thought what I would do is just start off with a couple of broader questions around your view of the economy. And I guess 2 specific questions, the first is, what do you think happens in terms of rate structures next year? What are you focused on from a macro perspective? And maybe you can talk about some of the ri