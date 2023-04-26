Apr 26, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



(presentation)



Moving over to Bill Demchak, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of The PNC Financial Services Group.



William S. Demchak - The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, we are pleased that you've joined us this morning for our 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. As Chairman of The PNC Financial Services Group, I will preside as the Chair of this meeting.



To begin, let me provide an overview of how our meeting will proceed. After calling the meeting to order, I will introduce our director nominees, executive committee members and representatives of our independent registered public accounting firm, who will be available to address questions.



Next, our Corporate Secretary will provide a report on procedural matters. I will then introduce the formal business of the meeting, including the 4 items on the agenda. We will then pause for questions regarding those 4 items and open the polls for v