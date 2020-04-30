Apr 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Pentair's first quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jim Lucas. Please go ahead, sir.
James C. Lucas - Pentair plc - Senior VP of IR & Treasurer
Thanks, Shelby, and welcome to Pentair's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. We're glad you can join us today. I'm Jim Lucas, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. And with me today is John Stauch, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Borin, our Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, we will provide details on our first quarter 2020 performance as outlined in this morning's press release.
Before we begin, let me remind you that any statements made about the company's anticipated financial results are forward-looking statements subject to future risks and uncertainties, such as the risks outlined in Pentair's most recent Form 10-Q, Form 10-K and
Q1 2020 Pentair PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
