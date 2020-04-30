Q1 2020 Pentair PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

James C. Lucas - Pentair plc - Senior VP of IR & Treasurer



Thanks, Shelby, and welcome to Pentair's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. We're glad you can join us today. I'm Jim Lucas, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. And with me today is John Stauch, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Borin, our Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, we will provide details on our first quarter 2020 performance as outlined in this morning's press release.



Before we begin, let me remind you that any statements made about the company's anticipated financial results are forward-looking statements subject to future risks and uncertainties, such as the risks outlined in Pentair's most recent Form 10-Q, Form 10-K and