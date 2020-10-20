Q3 2020 Pentair PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2020 Pentair Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Jim Lucas, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



James C. Lucas - Pentair plc - Senior VP of IR & Treasurer



Thanks, Mariama, and welcome to Pentair's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. We're glad you could join us today.



With me today is John Stauch, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Fishman, our Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, we will provide details on our third quarter 2020 performance as well as our full year 2020 outlook, as outlined in this morning's press release.



Before we begin, let me remind you that any statements made about the company's anticipated financial results are forward-looking statements, subject to future risks and uncertainties, such as th