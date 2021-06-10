Pentair PLC Virtual Investor Day Transcript

Jun 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

James C. Lucas - Pentair plc - Senior VP of IR & Treasurer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm Jim Lucas, Senior Vice President, Treasurer, FP&A and Investor Relations. I cannot be more excited to have you with us today from Pentair's 2021 Investor Day.



Today, members of our management team have a full agenda of topics that they will cover. After the presentations, we will have a Q&A session in which we will do our best to answer as many questions as possible. If we are not able to answer your questions during our Q&A session, we will reach out to you directly afterwards.



Before we begin, I will remind you that during our presentations today, we will make forward-looking statements. Listeners are cautioned that these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Pentair. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to carefully review the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings. We