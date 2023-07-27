Q2 2023 Pentair PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Pentair Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded today.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Shelly Hubbard, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Shelly Hubbard -



Thank you, Joe, and welcome to Pentair's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me are John Stauch, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Fishman, our Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, we will provide details on our second quarter's performance as outlined in this morning's press release.



On the Pentair Investor Relations website, you can find our earnings release and slide deck which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call and provide a reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures that we will reference. The non-GAAP financial measures provided should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to the measures of financial performance prepared in acco