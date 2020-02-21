Q4 2019 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Stefanie Layton, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Stefanie Layton - Pinnacle West Capital Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, Christine. I would like to thank everyone for participating in this conference call and webcast to review our fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings, recent developments and operating performance.



Our speakers today will be our Chairman and CEO, Jeff Guldner; and our Chief Administrative Officer, Jim Hatfield; Ted Geisler, CFO; Daniel Froetscher, APS' President and COO, and Barbara Lockwood, Senior Vice President, Public Policy are also here with us.



First, I need to cover a few details with you. The slides that we will be using are available on our Investor Relations website, along with our earnings release and related information. Note t