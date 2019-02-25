Q4 2018 Insulet Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Insulet Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Deborah Gordon, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.



Deborah R. Gordon - Insulet Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Thank you, Howard. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. Joining me today are Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Levitz, Chief Financial Officer. We are also pleased to have Wayde McMillan with us today, who'll assume the CFO role on March 1.



The replay of this call will be archived on our website, and our press release discussing our fourth quarter 2018 results and first quarter and full year 2019 guidance is also available in the IR section of our website.



Before we begin, I'd like to inform you that certain statements made by Insulet duri