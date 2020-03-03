Mar 03, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Jayson Tyler Bedford - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Medical Supplies and Devices Analyst
All right. Good morning. I think we'll get started. Welcome to the 41st Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference. My name is Jayson Bedford. I'm one of the medical device analyst here at Ray J. It's our privilege to have with us the senior management team from Insulet. They've been a loyal participant in this conference for many years.
With us, we have Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Deb Gordon; CFO, Wayde McMillan; and the CEO, Shacey Petrovic. So I will hand it off to Shacey, and we'll have the breakout downstairs in, I think, Amarante 5.
Shacey Petrovic - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thanks, Jason. So I might be double mic-ed here. So hopefully, I'm okay. But it's great to be with you all this morning to share a bit about Insulet Corporation. Our mission at Insulet is to improve the lives of people living with diabetes. And we do that through our novel Omnipod Insuli
Insulet Corp at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference Transcript
