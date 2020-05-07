Q1 2020 Insulet Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Insulet Corporation's First Quarter of 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Deborah Gordon, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Deborah R. Gordon - Insulet Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Insulet's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me are Shacey Petrovic, president and Chief Executive Officer; and Wayde McMillan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The replay of this call will be archived on our website, and the press release discussing our first quarter 2020 results and second quarter and full year 2020 guidance is also available in the IR section of our website.



Before we begin, I would like to inform you that certain statements made by Insulet during the course of this call may be forward-looking and could materially differ from current expectations. We ask that you please re