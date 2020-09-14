Sep 14, 2020 / 01:45PM GMT

David Ryan Lewis - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Well good morning everyone and welcome to the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference. As we progress through the morning, I am coming to you live from San Francisco. I love saying that. I'm probably going to say it several times during the next several days. But thank you all for joining us. It's a pleasure to be moved to the morning to have with us here another medical device company, Insulet. As many or a couple of you know, we have multiple members from management with us from the company, including Shacey Petrovic, their CEO; Wayde McMillan, their CFO; as well as Bret Christensen, their EVP and COO.



You didn't know this, but Shacey has promised exciting updates throughout this presentation. We're super excited to hear some of these updates, and we'll get to it in a second. As you've heard me say, please look at the Morgan Stanley website under Research Disclosures to see interesting funs and facts about myself.



With that, Shacey, the floor is yours. I'll turn it over to you for a brief preamble and then we'll get into it.



