Nov 19, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Kyle William Rose - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us at this year's Canaccord Genuity Medical Technology and Diagnostics Forum. My name is Kyle Rose. I'm on the MedTech team here at Canaccord Genuity. And joining us this afternoon is Insulet, who is a top player in the insulin pump market with its novel form factor and pay-as-you-go business model.



The company recently delivered strong Q3 results and with a new product cycle on the horizon, looks to be entering an exciting period of execution. So with us this afternoon are several members of management, including Wayde McMillan, CFO; Bret Christensen, CCO; as well as Deb Gordon, VP of Investor Relations.



Before we kick it off, the lawyers and my compliance team always request that I mention any relevant disclosures, if and where applicable, they can be found in our conferencing or firm website. So with that, I'll jump into some discussion. It's going to be back and forth Q&A with some fireside. So if the investors on the line want to submit questions to the portal