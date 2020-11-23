Nov 23, 2020 / NTS GMT

Matthew Oliver O'Brien - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you so much for joining us. This is Matt O'Brien, one of the medtech analysts here at Piper Sandler. I appreciate your time today and really appreciate the time from the Insulet management team. From the company is Shacey Petrovic, who is the President and CEO of the company; as well as Wayde McMillan, who is the Chief Financial Officer.



Thanks so much again for joining us.



Shacey Petrovic - Insulet Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystExcellent. So Shacey or Wayde, I guess to start with, I would love to hear about what you're seeing in terms of interest in diabetes technology as a result of COVID. Obviously, it's a terrible virus. But the thing that we've been hearing that's bee