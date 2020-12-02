Insulet Corp at Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference Transcript

Dec 02, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

David Ryan Lewis - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Great. Well, good morning, and thanks for joining us. My name is David Lewis, medical device analyst here at Morgan Stanley. It's my pleasure to have with us here members of management from Insulet Corporation.



Insulet is a disruptive technology provider in the diabetes pump landscape. I want to say a couple of words about diabetes before we get going here and then we have broad items this morning. In my 20-year career, I don't think I've seen a situation where there is a medical technology where the confluence of factors has really sort of come together. Right now, in the diabetes landscape in just the last 3 or 4 years, we've seen unprecedented expansion of reimbursement for diabetes-based technologies, we've seen changes in access to diabetes technology to where patients in actually can get their devices. It used to be in an endocrine's office, endocrinologists. Now they can get access to devices at the pharmacy, whether it's a CGM sensor or, in the case of Insulet, very disruptive, you can actually get access to the pump device itself be